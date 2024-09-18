© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland’s District 7 voters share top concerns in their community

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
A person bikes past Pueblo Drive, in Sobrante Park section of Oakland's District 7, on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024.
Estefany Gonzalez
A person bikes past Pueblo Drive, in Sobrante Park section of Oakland's District 7, on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024.

This interview aired in the September 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

Oakland’s District 7 City Council seat is up for election in November. Candidates hoping to serve these voters have their work cut out for them. To get a better understanding of what residents are asking for, KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with Oaklandside reporter Jose Fermos who covers road safety, transportation, and public health.

Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
