Chevron refinery settles, killing voter approved tax ballot measure
The Chevron refinery is the largest employer and tax payer in the city of Richmond. It also puts pollutants into the air that are harmful to people and the planet. Advocates fought to get a tax on the ballot this November, but the city recently accepted a settlement instead. Critics say the figure is pennies to Chevron. Others point out the costly litigation that could have dragged on for years.
Today, a local perspective from Joel Umanzor, a staff reporter for Richmondside who has been following this story.