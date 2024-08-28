Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
East Bay's anti-recall movement is gaining momentum
In Alameda County, an anti-recall movement is gaining momentum. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price are both facing recalls this November. We speak with Oaklandside reporter Roselyn Romero who has been following this story.