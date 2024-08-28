© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

East Bay's anti-recall movement is gaining momentum

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:18 AM PDT
A coalition of residents and organizations gathered on Aug. 17 at At Thy Word Ministries Church in deep East Oakland to organize against the recall campaigns against Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.
Roselyn Romero
In Alameda County, an anti-recall movement is gaining momentum. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price are both facing recalls this November. We speak with Oaklandside reporter Roselyn Romero who has been following this story.

Crosscurrents Elections
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
