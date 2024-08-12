South Sudan's basketball team impresses in Paris Olympics

This interview aired on the August 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

The Olympics ended yesterday and people around the world are taking stock, celebrating wins and counting their countries’ medals. For people from South Sudan, their basketball team’s success was a surprise highlight of the games this year.

The world was surprised, but Nyanwaat Julia Baipath wasn’t. She’s a San Jose entrepreneur, from South Sudan. Her community in the Bay Area is small, she estimates at about 50 people. She says, they’ve always known how talented their players were. Nyanwaat Julia came to the US when she was 16, and married a former basketball player-turned engineer. She is about to bring a new child into the world, so I wanted to know what this moment of Olympic fame meant for her.