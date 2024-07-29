© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Mental health tech support

KALW | By Nanki Kaur
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT

Here at KALW we run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

In collaboration with San Jose’s Mosaic Summer Journalism Program we supported teenagers who wanted to make their stories come to life through audio and the spoken word. This one is from American High school student Nanki Kaur.

Nanki got curious and concerned when she started hearing that her classmates were turning to programs like Chat G.P.T. for mental health support.
Crosscurrents
Nanki Kaur
See stories by Nanki Kaur