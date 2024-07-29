Mental health tech support

Here at KALW we run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

In collaboration with San Jose’s Mosaic Summer Journalism Program we supported teenagers who wanted to make their stories come to life through audio and the spoken word. This one is from American High school student Nanki Kaur.

Nanki got curious and concerned when she started hearing that her classmates were turning to programs like Chat G.P.T. for mental health support.

