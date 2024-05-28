Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
The role of culture and language in tackling loneliness
In part one of a series on mental health in AAPI communities, we look at community-grown solutions helping seniors in San Mateo county address loneliness and depression.
"We try to de-stigmatize mental illness, because we’re culturally one of the groups of people that stigmatize mental health."
Leafa Taumoepeau, executive director of Taulama for Tongans