Who is providing policing alternatives in the Bay Area?

KALW’s emergency preparedness reporter Wren Farrell just produced a three part series on non-police crisis response, looking at Oakland’s MACRO or Mobile Assistance Community Responders.

We heard about some of their strengths, some of their weaknesses, and what services they’re providing to Oaklanders. But MACRO isn’t the only alternative response program in the Bay Area.

We’ll hear more about that in a conversation with the reporter.

This interview aired in the December 7, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.