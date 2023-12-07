© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Community Responders: Oakland’s Alternative to the Police

Who is providing policing alternatives in the Bay Area?

KALW
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
MACRO supervisor Robert Hanna working at the offices.
Wren Farrell
MACRO supervisor Robert Hanna working at the offices.

KALW’s emergency preparedness reporter Wren Farrell just produced a three part series on non-police crisis response, looking at Oakland’s MACRO or Mobile Assistance Community Responders. 

We heard about some of their strengths, some of their weaknesses, and what services they’re providing to Oaklanders. But MACRO isn’t the only alternative response program in the Bay Area.

We’ll hear more about that in a conversation with the reporter.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

This interview aired in the December 7, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Crosscurrents