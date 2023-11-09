Oakland's Chinatown preparing traffic plan to make its street safer

Oakland's Chinatown is about twice as large as San Francisco's — and it’s one of the oldest Asian neighborhoods in the nation.

It's a bustling community of corner grocers, restaurants, shops, banks. But the busy streets are also among the most deadly for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Despite making up just six percent of Oakland's streets, Chinatown is the site of more than 60 percent of the city's severe and fatal accidents.

Now the Chinatown Complete Streets Plan wants to change traffic patterns and make streets safer. We hear from Annie Ledbury, the associate director of Creative Community Development at the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation — which is helping to spearhead the effort.

This interview aired in the November 9, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

