Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland mother mourns son, backs recall campaign against Alameda County DA

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Florence McCrary

Berkeley resident Florence McCrary has been seeking justice for the shooting of her son, Terrence. He was killed at a block party in downtown Oakland in August 2016.

Florence had been in regular communication with the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, but that changed earlier this year when former civil rights attorney Pamela Price took office. Price is considered a progressive prosecutor, who favors lighter sentences and restorative justice for younger offenders.

Now, McCrary is getting together with parents of other children killed as a result of violent crime. They’re backing a recall effort to unseat Price, claiming she is unsympathetic to their concerns.

This interview aired in the November 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
