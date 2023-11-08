Oakland mother mourns son, backs recall campaign against Alameda County DA

Berkeley resident Florence McCrary has been seeking justice for the shooting of her son, Terrence. He was killed at a block party in downtown Oakland in August 2016.

Florence had been in regular communication with the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, but that changed earlier this year when former civil rights attorney Pamela Price took office. Price is considered a progressive prosecutor, who favors lighter sentences and restorative justice for younger offenders.

Now, McCrary is getting together with parents of other children killed as a result of violent crime. They’re backing a recall effort to unseat Price, claiming she is unsympathetic to their concerns.

This interview aired in the November 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.