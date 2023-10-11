A Mother's Love: Part of the Kehinde Wiley Speaker Series

For his traveling exhibition “An Archaeology of Silence,” Kehinde Wiley fills large rooms with enormous works of art. In paintings and sculptures, he depicts bodies of Black people in positions of vulnerability or death, often showing figures with peaceful expressions in verdant settings. Taken altogether, it’s an artistic statement commenting on a history of violence in the United States.

The organization Live Free USA was invited to convene a set of conversations to pair with the exhibit during its run at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Over the course of six months, in a program sponsored by KALW, they brought together leading thinkers in culture, arts, and activism from around the world. The result was a speaker series of extraordinary dialogues that we’re proud and excited to share with you.

The first of these conversations was a gathering of women who have endured the unimaginable loss of their children to systemic violence. It's called “A Mother’s Love.”

You can hear a long-form documentary of this event here: