Justin Adams and Mauro Durante: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante released an award-winning debut album, Still Moving, in 2021, moving from serene minimalism to wild catharsis. Adams (producer of Tinariwen's breakout albums and guitarist with Robert Plant) plays with a post-punk guitar approach enriched by his passion for Arabic music and African trance blues, while Durante is a sought-after violinist and percussionist and leader of southern Italy's acclaimed Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, who performed its iconic taranta and pizzica dance songs at globalFEST in 2012.

SET LIST

"Talassa"

"Cupa Cupa"

"Dark Road Down"

MUSICIANS

Justin Adams

Mauro Durante

CREDITS

Producer: Run Productions

Audio: Yanna Plougoulm, Antonin Volson

Video: Samuel Volson, Camera Silens

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

