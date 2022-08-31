Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Oakland's Madison Park Academy reopened Tuesday, the day after a thirteen year old student was shot by a fellow student / California schools, colleges, and universities will be banned from purchasing foreign grown agricultural products for school meals under a bill in the state legislature / Another heatwave is headed to the Bay Area beginning Thursday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend / California lawmakers have approved a bill that would give stronger bargaining rights to the more than half million fast food workers across the state