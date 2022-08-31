© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM PDT
Oakland's Madison Park Academy reopened Tuesday, the day after a thirteen year old student was shot by a fellow student / California schools, colleges, and universities will be banned from purchasing foreign grown agricultural products for school meals under a bill in the state legislature / Another heatwave is headed to the Bay Area beginning Thursday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend / California lawmakers have approved a bill that would give stronger bargaining rights to the more than half million fast food workers across the state

