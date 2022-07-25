San Francisco chapter of NAACP asks school board trustee Hsu to resign after allegedly racist comments

The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is calling for the resignation of school board member Ann Hsu after comments she made about African American and Latino students and families last week.

San Francisco school board member Ann Hsu made headlines last week after commenting that black and brown students face "unstable family environments" and "lack of parental encouragement" as educational challenges.

On the heels of these comments, the executive board of the local NAACP met with Hsu last week.

Yesterday, the San Francisco NAACP voted unanimously, 105-0, to call for Hsu’s resignation. San Francisco NAACP branch president the Reverend Amos Brown said in a statement, “The Black community in San Francisco cannot put its trust in her to be an advocate for the needs of Black students, especially access to all the educational opportunities available to other students in the district."

Hsu was appointed earlier this year by Mayor London Breed after three school board members were recalled in February.

Mayor Breed has not asked Hsu to step-down despite a growing chorus of concerns from the community over Hsu’s comments.