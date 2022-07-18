Abortion pills available on college campuses across California

In 2019, the California State Senate passed a bill that requires all California State University and University of California campuses to carry abortion pills at student health centers by January 1, 2023. Abortion pills, also known as a medical abortion, are used at up to 11 weeks of pregnancy.

All college campuses in the UC and Cal State systems must train their staff to administer mifepristone and misoprostol, the two medicines involved in a medical abortion .

Since Roe V. Wade was overturned last month, it is expected that between 8,000- 16,000 people from out of state will seek abortions in California each year. While the abortion pill bill was passed three years ago, having access to abortion pills on college campuses will free up in-person and telehealth appointments in facilities for those traveling to California for abortion care.

For students in the UC system, abortion pills will be free for those with student health insurance. For students in the Cal State system, and those in the UC system without student health insurance, the pills will range from $60-80.