DJ LadyRyan brings the love and beats to Stern Grove Music Festival

The mood for this summer is “unity, liberation, love, and joy.” So declares KALW’s DJ LadyRyan, who has been cultivating those exact vibes at the Stern Grove Festival outdoor concert series this summer. The beloved event in Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove in San Francisco returns with an eclectic line-up of classic and contemporary acts from the Bay and beyond. For some lucky crowds, DJ LadyRyan serves as a dance-inducing appetizer for the headlining performers.

Ask LadyRyan what she loves about playing at Stern Grove, and the answer is, “everything! From the smell of the eucalyptus trees to the friendly and super sharp staff, and the crowd so happy to be out in nature and music. It makes for an all-around joyful experience.” Things were particularly joyful this past Sunday, June 19 during a sunny and celebratory Juneteenth weekend. The Bay Area-stacked line-up featured Oakland’s Hello Yello and a summer-perfect performance by Toro y Moi . LadyRyan will also be soundtracking the festivities for San Francisco Pride at Stern Grove this weekend – Liz Phair will be headlining – and as always, the DJ will be making sure that the mood is just right.

Jessica Whyte-Shearer / Toro y Moi at Stern Grove Festival on Sunday, June 19

“The crowd and vibe always influence the mix to an extent because I like to create unity within the curation,” she says. “I also enjoy that Stern Grove gives ample opportunity to play eclectically; it can be part listening party and part dance party if I want it to be.”

If you’re unable to catch a Stern Grove ticket (they go fast!), the show is also streamed online. As for the rest of the season, keep an eye and an ear out for DJ LadyRyan at events around the Bay and, of course, on KALW during her Wednesday night slot. In the meantime, if you’re trying to collect those summer vibes of unity, liberation, love, and joy that LadyRyan is all about, here are a few songs she recommends to help get you in the mood:

Marvin Gaye - Heavy Love Affair

Charlotte Adigéry,BOLIS PUPUL - Thank you

Laura Mvula,Mayra Andrade - We Go Harder

La Dame Blanche – Veneno

Stern Grove Festival is every Sunday from June 12 to August 14. Visit sterngrove.org for more details.Catch DJ LadyRyan on air at 91.7 FM and kalw.org on Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to midnight.