Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM PDT
A recent head count of the homeless across the Bay Area shows an overall increase in the population, with more people living out of their vehicles than ever before/The California Primary Election is now less than three-weeks away. If you're registered, you've probably received a ballot in the mail along with a thick voter guide/The Oakland City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to make Oakland a sanctuary city for women seeking abortions/According to a report released this week by the city controller's office, Recology, the company that collects curbside recyclables here in San Francisco, took in more than $23 million in profits over four years beyond margins set by an agreement with the city,

Kevin Vance
