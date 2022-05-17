© 2021 KALW
Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM PDT
Thousands of people marched throughout the Bay Area last weekend demanding protection to right of abortion/A law requiring corporations to include a certain number of women on their boards has been ruled unconstitutional by a California judge/Bay Area communities have been impacted by the national shortage in baby formula inventory/Last week, California released draft updates to a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but environmental groups have concerns

