Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Judy Goddess

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT
Courtesy of Judy Goddess
Judy Goddess, 83

Judy Goddess is originally from Chicago where she was an advocate for children and free meal programs in schools. She is also a writer and currently a prolific contributor to SF Senior Beat, an online magazine, where she profiles other older adults.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
