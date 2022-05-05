Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Judy Goddess
Judy Goddess is originally from Chicago where she was an advocate for children and free meal programs in schools. She is also a writer and currently a prolific contributor to SF Senior Beat, an online magazine, where she profiles other older adults.
Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.