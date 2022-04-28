© 2021 KALW
Caloncho, 'Somos Instantes'

By Kara Frame
Published April 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM PDT

On his latest single, Mexican singer Caloncho sings gently over a muted electric guitar and a subtle reggae backbeat. "We are just moments, a little while, nothing more," he sings in Spanish, "fleeting beings that come and go." In a world that continues to one-up itself with devastating headlines, "Somos Instantes" is a respite for the weary-hearted. It's a gentle reminder that we're here — briefly — and it's important to cultivate and protect your joy.

Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.