Entries We Love: Perception X Katara, 'Balance'

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Pairs well with: Confronting harsh truths

Going straight into the searing chorus from rapper Perception, the tone is set: "Streets is not a game / you insane / they can't coach you. / Some make it out but you're really not supposed to." Perception X Katara's Tiny Desk Contest entry is filled with dark observations about navigating survival within various societal structures that seem to go against that very thing ("No justice in a system tryna make it work / Power tripping but they never get to quench their thirst"). The interplay between Perception's realist lyrics and ethereal harp and keyboard-led melodies is indeed a delicate balance. The whole band moves nicely in sync here, but a special nod goes to the keyboardist playing keys and harp at the same time — no small feat!

