President Walks Back Threat To Block Infrastructure Deal Over Democratic Priorities

By Noel King,
Susan Davis
Published June 28, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT

A bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal is back on track after President Biden walked back an apparent veto threat.

Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
