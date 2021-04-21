Bayview Edition: April 21, 2021

This S.F. neighborhood saw 10 times more coronavirus cases than one nearby it — SF Chronicle

“In one census tract in the Bayview neighborhood, for instance, nearly 18% of residents have tested positive for COVID-19. About 2 miles northwest, a tract in Noe Valley has seen only 1.6% of its residents test positive for the disease.”

SF’s Brand New $3 Million Fund for Music Venues — SF.Funcheap

“Applications open on April 21 and the deadline is May 5, 2021. Venues eligible to receive funding must have held a Place of Entertainment permit from the Entertainment Commission prior to the start of the pandemic and must be able to demonstrate a track record of substantial live entertainment programming, among other eligibility criteria.”

Main Public Library to reopen May 3 — SF Examiner

“The Main Library indoor service will be limited initially to the first floor. The Chinatown Branch Library and the Mission Bay Branch Library will reopen the week of May 17.”

“Bayside Saturdays” Waterfront Block Party (April 2021) — SF.Funcheap

“Every Saturday in April 2021 from 10am-3pm, choose your own adventure along the India Basin & Hunter’s Point waterfront during BaysideSaturdays.”

