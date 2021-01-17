© 2021
NPR News

Photos: The Nation's Capital, Quiet And Guarded, Before Inauguration

By Carol Guzy,
Eman MohammedTyrone Turner
Published January 17, 2021 at 9:08 PM PST
Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Washington, D.C., is in defense mode ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

Armored vehicles and troops are positioned around the Capitol and other government buildings. Many streets are closed, as authorities brace for protests and potential violence from supporters of President Trump and extremist groups who are threatening another assault like the one at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

National Guard soldiers have been arriving from all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

We take a look at the scene around the nation's capital city on Sunday.

National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
The National Guard keep watch from the U.S. Capitol.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
/
Views in downtown Washington, D.C. as Inauguration prep continues. A man walks down and empty I Street NW.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
/
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
National Guard troops walk past a memorial for Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the riot. They provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Military vehicles and concrete dividers block streets as part of the security perimeter near the U.S. Capitol.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet. Shattered windows behind them.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
/
A member of the National Guard protects the perimeter fencing around the Capitol Hill.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
/
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/

Carol Guzy
Eman Mohammed
Tyrone Turner