Tonight on City Visions: Course Correcting Climate Change, Part 2

For Part 2 of our 3-Part Series on Course Correcting Climate Change, City Visions co-host Ethan Elkind will report on the highlights of the Global Climate Action Summit last week in San Francisco. Among the many major announcements were California's commitments to a 100% clean energy grid and to carbon neutrality by 2045. As the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in California, how will the transportation industry respond to the challenge to become fossil free? How will your commute change? Join the conversation with co-hosts Joseph Pace and Ethan Elkind and our panel of guests Monday night at 7 pm.

Guests:

Sam Arons, Director of Sustainability at Lyft

Holly Gordon, Sustainability Group Manager at BART

Ellen Greenberg, Deputy Director for Sustainability at Caltrans

Jonathan Levy, VP of Strategic Initiatives at EVgo

Produced by: Anne Harper