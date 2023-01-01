Animals: they’re just like us. Or are they?

Did you know...



Pet funerals can include religious ceremonies.

There’s a legal defense fund for animals.

Spiders on acid weave very different webs than spiders on weed.

Happy the Elephant may be kinda miserable.

Life inside a cocoon is incredibly hectic.

The life of a purse dog is not particularly glamorous.

Sometimes even veterinarians consult pet psychics.

40% of insect species are at-risk for extinction

You'll hear these stories — and more — on Zoomanity, a weekly syndicate-able show that takes a human-interest approach to the lives of pets, pests — and all the wild things in between.

Each sound-rich episode explores a specific animal-related theme or issue that encompassed both the domesticated and natural worlds.

