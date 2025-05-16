A nine story promise to feed the creative pulse of the Bay Area, reflecting our stories, our voices, our communities.

The Warfield Commons isn’t just a building. It’s a rallying cry for what’s possible when mission-driven organizations step into leadership. This historic landmark is being reborn as a vibrant, multi-story hub for independent media, arts, and cultural organizations.

A collaboration between Community Arts Stabilization Trust (CAST) and KALW Public Media, the Warfield Commons is a bold and timely investment in the soul of San Francisco at 988 Market Street , in the storied Warfield Building.

Together, we’re building a Bay Area where media and the arts are not just decorative, but foundational—to our economy, to our democracy, and to our daily lives.

Visit warfieldcommons.com to learn more.

A community anchor reshaping downtown

We have a rare chance to build something enduring—a home for storytelling, artistry, and community voice, in the Mid-Market district of San Francisco.

As the new homebase for one of the oldest public radio stations in the country, KALW is creating a 21st-century storytelling lab, with podcast studios, training spaces, classrooms, and newsroom facilities.

CAST’s leadership ensures that the space will remain an affordable sanctuary for creative and cultural workers in a city, free from the pressures of an escalating real estate market where displacement is a constant threat. It’s not a pop-up—it’s a permanent anchor.

In this creative ecosystem, we envision shared and individual studio spaces for artists, alongside meeting and collaboration spaces where journalists, media makers, and creatives can connect, grow their audiences, and cross-pollinate ideas.

Get Involved Now:

Invest in the Warfield Commons: Give to the Warfield Commons and be a part of the City's revitalization. Click here to learn more and donate .