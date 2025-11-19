© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upset the Setup

Upset the Setup

Upset the Setup is a three-part essay series from KALW Executive Director James Kass that provides you with a behind-the-scenes look at an innovative local media station in a changing media landscape.
  • Photo by Richard Hirajeta
    Junk Media and Cowardice
    James Kass
    Junk media thrives on outrage, repetition, and distraction. It feeds us what we already believe, exasperates what we already fear. It is easy to consume, hard to digest, and ultimately corrosive to our capacity to connect with each other. It has no allegiance to the truth at all.
  • Entropy Rules
    James Kass
    Chaos on its own can exhaust us, but chaos combined with organizing can transform us.
  • Bethanie Hines
    An Insider’s Look at Public Media’s Crossroads
    James Kass
    The distance between power and precarity in this field is not just unjust, it is unsustainable. Those of us with connections and resources have to help close it. We need to radically expand who gets to tell the stories that define us, and where those stories come from.