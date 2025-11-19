Upset the Setup

-
Junk media thrives on outrage, repetition, and distraction. It feeds us what we already believe, exasperates what we already fear. It is easy to consume, hard to digest, and ultimately corrosive to our capacity to connect with each other. It has no allegiance to the truth at all.
-
Chaos on its own can exhaust us, but chaos combined with organizing can transform us.
-
The distance between power and precarity in this field is not just unjust, it is unsustainable. Those of us with connections and resources have to help close it. We need to radically expand who gets to tell the stories that define us, and where those stories come from.