State of the Bay

Fighting Crime in San Francisco; Latest IPCC Report on Climate Impacts; Erena Shimoda

Published March 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM PST
STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.
TONIGHT: We’ll talk about why fighting crime in San Francisco is more challenging than ever.
PLUS: We’ll learn about the latest report on climate change impacts and what it means for the Bay Area
THEN: We’ll hear from an underwater portrait photographer and find out how she’s helping trauma survivors.
We are live. And local. Mondays at 6 PM. Right here on KALW – 91.7 FM - San Francisco Bay Area.

Tags

Spring 2021 IPCC reportPublic Policy Institute of California
Anne Harper
