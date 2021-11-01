José Vadi Probes the California Dream in 'Inter State'/Chesa Boudin Recall/Jamestown's Nelly Sapinsky

We're talking to award-winning essayist, poet, and playwright José Vadi about his new essay collection, Inter State. We'll also get an update on Chesa Boudin recall with San Francisco Chronicle City Hall Reporter Trisha Thadani. And we'll kick off our "Bay Area People You Should Know" series with an interview of Nelly Sapinski, Executive Director of the Jamestown Community Center.

Do you find California maddening and irresistible at the same time? Whether you were born here or are a transplant from elsewhere, what has helped you navigate this Golden State?

Host: Joseph Pace

Producers: Chris Nooney and Kendra Klang