State of the Bay

José Vadi Probes the California Dream in 'Inter State'/Chesa Boudin Recall/Jamestown's Nelly Sapinsky

Published November 1, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
José Vadi, Inter State
José Vadi, Inter State

José Vadi Probes the California Dream in 'Inter State'. We hear about the Chesa Boudin Recall and a conversation with Nelly Sapinsky

We're talking to award-winning essayist, poet, and playwright José Vadi about his new essay collection, Inter State. We'll also get an update on Chesa Boudin recall with San Francisco Chronicle City Hall Reporter Trisha Thadani. And we'll kick off our "Bay Area People You Should Know" series with an interview of Nelly Sapinski, Executive Director of the Jamestown Community Center.

Do you find California maddening and irresistible at the same time? Whether you were born here or are a transplant from elsewhere, what has helped you navigate this Golden State?

Host: Joseph Pace
Producers: Chris Nooney and Kendra Klang

Tags

Spring 2021chesa boudin
Chris Nooney
