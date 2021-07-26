© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Dr. Jen Gunter's "The Menopause Manifesto;" The Sunset District's Affordable Housing Development; Highlining in Yosemite

Published July 26, 2021 at 8:47 AM PDT
Dr. Jen Gunter
Dr. Jen Gunter
The Menopause Manifesto

Hosts Grace Won and Joseph Pace discuss the Sunset district's affordable housing controversy with SF Chronicle's J.K. Dineen.

Bay area author and gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter offers facts and feminism in her new book The Menopause Manifesto.

And, the Monterrubio brothers tell of their record breaking highlining across the Yosemite canyon.

Hosts: Grace Won and Joseph Pace

Producers: Gillian Emblad and Kendra Klang

Guests:
Segment 1: J.K. Dineen, reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Segment 2: Dr. Jen Gunter, bay area gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible and The Menopause Manifesto.

Segment 3: Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, record holding high altitude slack-liners

Spring 2021
Gillian Emblad
