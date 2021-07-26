Dr. Jen Gunter's "The Menopause Manifesto;" The Sunset District's Affordable Housing Development; Highlining in Yosemite
Hosts Grace Won and Joseph Pace discuss the Sunset district's affordable housing controversy with SF Chronicle's J.K. Dineen.
Bay area author and gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter offers facts and feminism in her new book The Menopause Manifesto.
And, the Monterrubio brothers tell of their record breaking highlining across the Yosemite canyon.
Hosts: Grace Won and Joseph Pace
Producers: Gillian Emblad and Kendra Klang
Guests:
Segment 1: J.K. Dineen, reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
Segment 2: Dr. Jen Gunter, bay area gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible and The Menopause Manifesto.
Segment 3: Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, record holding high altitude slack-liners