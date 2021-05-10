© 2021
The Castro, The Griot Theater and Academy Award winning documentary "Crip Camp"

Published May 10, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT
At the top of the hour we will talk with Supervisor Mandelman about the state of the Castro.

Next we'll hear all about the Academy Award winning documentary "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" from Bay area directors James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham.

And finally, LeShawn Holcomb and Symil Austin tell us about Marin City's Griot Theater Company.

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producer: Gillian Emblad

Spring 2021
Gillian Emblad
See stories by Gillian Emblad