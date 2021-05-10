The Castro, The Griot Theater and Academy Award winning documentary "Crip Camp" Published May 10, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT Listen • 1:00:00 Crip camp / Crip Camp Crip Camp At the top of the hour we will talk with Supervisor Mandelman about the state of the Castro.Next we'll hear all about the Academy Award winning documentary "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" from Bay area directors James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham.And finally, LeShawn Holcomb and Symil Austin tell us about Marin City's Griot Theater Company. Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan ElkindProducer: Gillian Emblad