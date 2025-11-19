Reexamining Past Sentences in California

California law allows for the review and potential reduction of sentences — often sentences handed down many years ago — based on various factors, such as changes in law, good conduct, age at the time of the offense, or rehabilitation efforts. Legislation includes laws related to "Three Strikes" reform, changes to felony murder laws, and broader changes allowing for the prosecutor's office or California prison system itself to initiate resentencing petitions under various codes, and ultimately to take the issue before the courts.

Why do we resentence?

How did this paradigm evolve?

What resentencing laws are out there?

Where are they good?

Where do they fall short?

Do only deserving people get relief?

Do all deserving people get relief?

To explain all this, and more, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Deputy Santa Clara County District Attorney David Angel, and by Mitri Hananiah, a Managing Attorney for the Private Defender Program of the San Mateo County Bar Association.

