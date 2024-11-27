© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
By Jeff Hayden
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:08 PM PST

California Lawyers for the Arts [CLA] is a non-profit organization founded in 1974 to provide legal services to artists and members of the creative arts community.

50 years later, California Lawyers for the Arts protects and promotes artists of all disciplines and the creative community by providing education, alternative dispute resolution, access to legal representation and advocacy.

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by CLA Executive Director Alma Robinson.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us at (415) 841-4134.

