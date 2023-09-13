Every day, in California, people face criminal charges. At the time the case is initially charged, the prosecution designates the charge as an infraction, a misdemeanor, or a felony.

Most offenses are carried out by the young – that is, when no one is looking toward the effects a conviction will have later in life.

The law provides various means for clearing your criminal record, something many people pursue. Often years after the conviction was suffered.

When do these changes restore someone’s ability to resume a normal life, often years after sometimes minor offenses? When is such relief available? When is it effective? When is it less so?

And, if you seek help for yourself or a loved one, where can someone turn for help?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden and co-host, NBC legal and political commentator Dean Johnson, is Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Eugene Hyman (retired), Redwood City attorney Cheri Wallace, and Mitri Hanania, Assistant Managing Attorney for the Private Defender Program of the San Mateo County Bar Association, Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California as a Specialist in Criminal Law. Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call (866) 798-8255. Listeners seeking help for themselves or a loved one are especially encouraged to call.