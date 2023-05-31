An Evening with J. Tony Serra

Tonight, a rebroadcast from Nov. 30, 2022, in which YLR Host Jeff Hayden s joined by San Francisco attorney J. Tony Serra.

To anyone who has followed the law, much less criminal law in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tony Serra needs no introduction. To defense attorneys, J. Tony Serra is nothing short of a master. Mr. Serra stands out in local, regional and national media as a legend. Those familiar such diverse movies as True Believer, Where the Buffalo Roam or Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas have seen characters seemingly based, at least in part, on Tony Serra.

Enjoy a chance to have listen to one of the most interesting and colorful local folks in our era.