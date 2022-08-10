Labor Law and the Great Resignation

After the pandemic, management and labor alike are reassessing – their needs, their roles, even the meaning of life. You’ve heard about the great resignation, perhaps not the she-cession as a reason for the great resignation. After the pandemic, management and labor alike are reassessing – whether their needs, their roles, even the meaning of life.

Amidst a shortage of workers, organized labor is becoming more active. At the same time, we see a jobless rate is at historic lows, layoffs are occurring frequently while those hiring are finding themselves unable to fill roles.

Tonight, we’re talking labor law amidst what appears to be significant restructuring of the economy, the role of work in our lives, and the management/labor relationship.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Two of the best, Janine Braxton, and Sabrina Ashjian.