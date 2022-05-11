Workplace Harrassment As People Return To The Workplace

More and more people are back in the workplace, bringing with them familiar problems; others returned to find a toxic work environment. Claims of workplace harassment are on the rise, and may be a cause of the so-called “great resignation.”

If you find yourself in an oppressive work environment, what do you do?

In conjunction with the california lawyers association: Your Legal Rights is looking at workplace harassment. YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Pasadena attorney Ramit Mizrahi, the principal at Mizrahi Law, and the President of Extti, Incorporated of Bell Canyon, California, Attorney Michael Robbins. Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.