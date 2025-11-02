How the Rights of Nature movement redefines human–nature relations

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss The Rights of Nature movement, one of the fastest-growing environmental and social movements working to secure legal rights for ecosystems and other parts of the natural world.

Led by Indigenous peoples, the rights of nature movement has grown dramatically over the last two decades, from constitutional protections in Ecuador to national legislation and court rulings in Spain, New Zealand, Panama, India and beyond.

Guest:

Katie Surma, reporter at Inside Climate News covering the rights of nature movement and international environmental justice

Resources:

Inside Climate News: What Are the Rights of Nature?

Inside Climate News: The Scientists Making the Case for Nature’s Rights

MONGABAY: Rights of nature concept creates room for life, but it’s still ‘fuzzy’: Study