'Out of Plain Sight' documentary exposes DDT’s toxic legacy

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning Los Angeles Time reporter Rosanna Xia discusses her new documentary 'Out of Plain Sight,' a cinematic exposé of an environmental disaster lurking just off the coast of Southern California.

'Out of Plain Sight' is a cinematic expansion of a series of haunting reports by Xia, who broke the story exposing how as many as half a million barrels of toxic waste — including DDT — had been quietly dumped into the ocean decades ago, just off the coast of Los Angeles.

Although DDT was banned 50 years ago, its toxic — and insidious — legacy continues to haunt the marine ecosystem off the California coast.

“I have spent years unraveling a toxic mystery that the ocean had buried for generations, and this story was begging to be told more visually – with a more profound exploration of how the horrors of our past continue to affect us and our future,” Xia told The Times.

Rosanna Xia, environmental reporter covering the California coastline for the Los Angeles Times, author of California Against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline, and co-director of 'Out of Plain Sight'

