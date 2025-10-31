How climate change supercharged Hurricane Melissa
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss how climate change intensified Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica’s most powerful hurricane in 174 years.
Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm has devastated parts of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, and affected the Caribbean islands of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, leaving a trail of destruction across in its path.
According to The Guardian, four people were reported dead in Jamaica. In Haiti, 25 people, including 10 children, were killed when flooding caused a river to overflow its banks. In eastern Cuba, authorities evacuated around 735,000 residents from coastal and low-lying areas as the storm approached.
