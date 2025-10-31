© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How climate change supercharged Hurricane Melissa

By Malihe Razazan
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:01 AM PDT
NOAA

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss how climate change intensified Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica’s most powerful hurricane in 174 years.

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm has devastated parts of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, and affected the Caribbean islands of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, leaving a trail of destruction across in its path.

According to The Guardian, four people were reported dead in Jamaica. In Haiti, 25 people, including 10 children, were killed when flooding caused a river to overflow its banks. In eastern Cuba, authorities evacuated around 735,000 residents from coastal and low-lying areas as the storm approached.

Guest:

Matt Simon, senior writer at Grist covering climate solutions

Resources:

Grist: How Hurricane Melissa got so dangerous so fast

The New York Times: Hurricane Melissa Maxed Out What Scientists Thought Was Possible

The New York Times: Volunteers Step In to Help Understaffed NOAA Track Hurricane Melissa

Climate Central: Climate change's effect on Hurricane Melissa (2025)

Yale Climate Connections: Climate change strengthened Hurricane Melissa, making the storm’s winds stronger and the damage worse

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan