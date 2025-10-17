© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The brutality of ICE raids and detention from Chicago to California

By Sunni Khalid,
Nina Kissinger
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:05 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Trump’s immigration crackdowns as violent ICE raids terrorize communities in Chicago and detainees in California’s newest ICE detention facility say it is “a torture chamber,” “a zoo,” and “hell on earth.”

As Trump’s mass deportation campaign has intensified, federal immigration officials are using extreme tactics to carry out arrests and detain immigrants in record numbers across the country.

What does the future hold for immigrants and citizens alike?

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Sam Levin, senior reporter for The Guardian

Resources:

Chicago Sun Times: Retired Military leaders condemn Trump effort to deploy National Guard in Chicago

Chicago Tribune: ‘Political opposition is not rebellion’: Chicago appeals court leaves judge’s order barring National Guard deployment intact

The New Yorker: The Conflict on the Streets of Chicago

The Guardian: ‘Hell on earth’: immigrants held in new California detention facility beg for help.

The Guardian: San Francisco opposes ‘authoritarian crackdown’ as Trump threatens to send troops 

The New York Times: A Military Celebration Sparks Another Newsom-Trump Feud

Your Call
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger