The brutality of ICE raids and detention from Chicago to California

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Trump’s immigration crackdowns as violent ICE raids terrorize communities in Chicago and detainees in California’s newest ICE detention facility say it is “a torture chamber,” “a zoo,” and “hell on earth.”

As Trump’s mass deportation campaign has intensified, federal immigration officials are using extreme tactics to carry out arrests and detain immigrants in record numbers across the country.

What does the future hold for immigrants and citizens alike?

Guests:

Mark Jacob , freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Sam Levin , senior reporter for The Guardian

