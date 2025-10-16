Where do you stand on California's Prop 50 redistricting measure?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss California's Prop 50. After Texas Republicans passed a congressional map to create five new GOP-leaning seats, Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded a redistricting plan to make up the difference. On November 4, California voters will decide its fate in a special election.

With 51 percent of California voters planning to vote in favor of Prop 50 and approximately $140 million already poured into campaigns on both sides, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the measure that has ignited one of the most expensive and consequential political battles in the state’s history.

What does Prop 50 mean for California? What districts and seats will be impacted? How will the results affect the 2026 midterms?

Guests:

Maya Miller , politics reporter for CalMatters

Lia Russell , reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Ballotpedia: California Proposition 50 ranks as the seventh most expensive ballot measure in state history with $139.9 million raised