Where do you stand on California's Prop 50 redistricting measure?

By Sunni Khalid,
Nina Kissinger
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss California's Prop 50. After Texas Republicans passed a congressional map to create five new GOP-leaning seats, Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded a redistricting plan to make up the difference. On November 4, California voters will decide its fate in a special election.

With 51 percent of California voters planning to vote in favor of Prop 50 and approximately $140 million already poured into campaigns on both sides, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the measure that has ignited one of the most expensive and consequential political battles in the state’s history.

What does Prop 50 mean for California? What districts and seats will be impacted? How will the results affect the 2026 midterms?

Guests:

Maya Miller, politics reporter for CalMatters

Lia Russell, reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Resources:

CalMatters: Here’s how Newsom’s maps are already changing California’s congressional races  

CalMatters: A well-known Sacramento Democrat is taking on this suddenly vulnerable California Republican  

The Sacramento Bee: Who’s donating millions for, against Prop. 50, California’s redistricting fight?

The Guardian: Obama backs California’s Proposition 50 to counter Texas redistricting 

Ballotpedia: California Proposition 50 ranks as the seventh most expensive ballot measure in state history with $139.9 million raised 

Emerson College Polling: Majority Support Proposition 50 in November Special Election

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
