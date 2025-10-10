Legal experts say democracy is on the line with new Supreme Court term

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the Supreme Court’s new term, which includes cases on presidential power, voting rights, immigrants, campaign finance, and LGBTQ youth.

The Nation's Elie Mystal predicts a spate of conservative rulings and argues Democrats have ceded too much authority and legitimacy to the judiciary. He says it's time for structural reform.

Guests:

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent and columnist for The Nation

Chris Geidner, publisher and author of Law Dork

Resources:

The Nation: The Supreme Court v. Democracy

Lawdork: It's already time for a new SCOTUS term. Or, the summer that wasn't

SCOTUS blog: The Trump Docket

Mother Jones: Taking Stock of the Roberts Court at 20—and the Shadowy Forces That Built It