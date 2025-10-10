© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Legal experts say democracy is on the line with new Supreme Court term

By Ethan Elkind,
Andrew Stelzer
Published October 10, 2025 at 8:34 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the Supreme Court’s new term, which includes cases on presidential power, voting rights, immigrants, campaign finance, and LGBTQ youth.

The Nation's Elie Mystal predicts a spate of conservative rulings and argues Democrats have ceded too much authority and legitimacy to the judiciary. He says it's time for structural reform.

Guests:

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent and columnist for The Nation

Chris Geidner, publisher and author of Law Dork

Resources:

The Nation: The Supreme Court v. Democracy

Lawdork: It's already time for a new SCOTUS term. Or, the summer that wasn't

SCOTUS blog: The Trump Docket

Mother Jones: Taking Stock of the Roberts Court at 20—and the Shadowy Forces That Built It

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
Andrew Stelzer