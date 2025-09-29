On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, award -winning journalist Tony Bartelme joins us to discuss his new book, Rising Waters: Reports from Across a Rapidly Warming World.

Bartelme takes a deep look into the heart of the climate crisis and explores what’s often invisible: carbon dioxide drifting from tailpipes, disappearing plankton beneath warming seas, and ecosystems unraveling before we understand how they work.

He writes, "The forces at work seem overwhelming. The good news is that the solutions aren’t invisible snakes. They’ve been out in the open for decades: More solar and wind power, more nuclear. No more coal and gas. More electric cars and trucks; get rid of those gas-powered leaf blowers; replace your oil-burning furnace with a heat pump; eat less meat; vote for leaders who have the courage and honesty to collectively make this stuff happen. So many things, large and small — and they add up. Proof? The United Kingdom has done all of the above. In 2024, Great Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to the lowest level since 1872."

Guest:

Tony Bartelme, award-winning investigative and narrative reporter for The Post and Courier, and author of Rising Waters: Reports from Across a Rapidly Warming World

Resources:

Pulitzer Center: Behind the Story: 'The Saharan Connection'

Pulitzer Center: Rising Waters: The Greenland Connection