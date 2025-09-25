UN report finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the deadly US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza.

After two years of mass destruction, famine, and death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “there will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.”

This comes just weeks after Israel expanded its deadly assault into Gaza City signaling the government's intention to permanently take control of the region. What does this mean for Palestinians in Gaza?

Guest:

Mouin Rabbani , Co-Editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

George E. Bisharat , Professor of Law at UC Law San Francisco and author of Palestinian Lawyers and Israeli Rule: Law and Disorder in the West Bank

