On this edition of Your Call, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy award winning journalist Trymaine Lee discusses his new book, A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America .

Despite making up just 14 percent of the US population, Black people account for 60 percent of those killed by firearms each year. In a deeply personal exploration, Lee explores how gun violence has shaped his life and unravels the generational impact of guns on the Black experience in America.

Guest: