A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life
On this edition of Your Call, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy award winning journalist Trymaine Lee discusses his new book, A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America.
Despite making up just 14 percent of the US population, Black people account for 60 percent of those killed by firearms each year. In a deeply personal exploration, Lee explores how gun violence has shaped his life and unravels the generational impact of guns on the Black experience in America.
Guest:
Trymaine Lee, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy award winning journalist, MSNBC contributor, host of the Into America podcast, and author of A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America