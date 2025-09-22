The future of California’s high‐speed rail

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the future of high-speed rail in California.

Seventeen years ago, Californians approved a $10 billion bond issue to build a high-speed rail line that would zip between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Where does California's high-speed rail project stand today?

Guest:

Benton Graham, freelance journalist covering mobility, immigration, and undertold histories

Resources:

Grist: Billions spent, miles to go: The story of California’s failure to build high-speed rail

CalMatters: For California high-speed rail to succeed, part of the Central Valley will have to wait

