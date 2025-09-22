An overwhelming majority of the global population wants climate action

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing how environmental journalism is addressing the climate crisis through a solutions-oriented lens.

The 89 Percent Project, a global media collaboration coordinated by Covering Climate Now, highlights the fact that 80 to 89 percent of the world’s people want their governments to take stronger climate action. However, most of those people don’t realize that they are the overwhelming majority — and therefore they don’t act, vote, or speak out.

Who makes up the silent majority? Where do they live, what do they do, are they surprised they’re the majority, and what kinds of climate policies do they wish to see implemented?

Guests:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America

Tristan Ahtone, member of the Kiowa Tribe, award-winning journalist, and editor-at-large at Grist

