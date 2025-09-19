Why more college graduates are facing long-term unemployment

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the rising unemployment rate of college graduates.

Government data shows that one-third of unemployed individuals who have been out of work for more than six months hold a college degree, up from just one-fifth a decade earlier. The trend is accelerating, indicating both general economic shifts and a labor market no longer offering opportunities to highly educated workers, according to The New York Times.

The actual numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed over 1.9 million Americans have been out of work for 27 weeks or more, as of this August. That’s around double the figure from early 2023.

Guest:

Noam Scheiber, labor and workplace reporter for The New York Times

Resource:

The New York Times: The Newest Face of Long-Term Unemployment? The College Educated.

