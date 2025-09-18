How to safeguard journalism from government censorship

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the attacks on freedom of the press following the assassination Charlie Kirk.

We also look at reports of Bari Weiss selling The Free Press to CBS. According to The Guardian, The Free Press has often served as a de facto ally of the Trump administration in its war against liberal institutions.

How are major media corporations transforming the news and information environment to curry favor with the Trump administration?

Guests:

Craig Aaron, co-CEO of Free Press, and editor of two books, including Changing Media: Public Interest Policies for the Digital Age

David Klion, contributing editor at Jewish Currents and a columnist at The Nation

Resources:

The Guardian: Disgruntled NYT journalist to ‘anti-woke’ power grab: how far can Bari Weiss go?

Free Press: The Real Reason They Pulled Jimmy Kimmel Off Late Night

The Washington Post: Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension raises fears of a new censorship era

